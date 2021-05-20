NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two men charged with killing a Saint Thomas West nurse while she was driving on Interstate 440 in December have been indicted, court records show.

The Davidson County Grand Jury indicted Devaunte Hill, 21, and James Cowan, 28, on a charge of first-degree murder this week, according to court records.

Caitlyn Kaufman was shot and killed on Dec. 3 on Interstate 440 while she was driving to work the evening shift.

Hill was arrested on Dec. 11 and, according to police, implicated himself in the murder. Police believe that Hill shot Kaufman.

Cowan was arrested on Jan. 13 at an apartment complex on Hickory Hollow Place after being followed by undercover detectives from a motel on Sidco Road.

Police believe Cowan was in the car with Hill when the shooting occurred.

Cell phone data place both men in the area when Kaufman was killed, according to police.

Both are scheduled to appear in court for their arraignment on June 3.