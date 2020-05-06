NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee issued an Executive Order on Wednesday that will allow local governing bodies to meet electronically through June 30.
Executive Order 34 extends Order No. 16 through June 30, temporarily permitting safe, open and transparent public meetings by electronic means to preserve and increase the containment of the COVID-19 virus.
The original order allowed governing bodies to meet electronically regarding essential business in light of COVID-19 so long as they provided electronic access to the public and met the safeguards established in the order to ensure the openness and transparency of the proceedings.
Lee issued the original order about government bodies meetings on March 20.
