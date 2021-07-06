NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee's announcement about the Tennessee on Me campaign is drawing criticism from Democratic lawmakers.

The campaign is an effort to get more people traveling to the state.

The new campaign offers 10,000 free airline vouchers to four airports in Tennessee - Nashville, Memphis, Chattanooga and Knoxville. Visitors must purchase a two-night stay on the TennesseeOnMe website.

Lawmakers have taken to social media asking where’s the money coming from and finds it sad that the governor would back this agenda at the same time ending federal unemployment benefit from Tennesseans looking for work.

Most Tennesseans have to really save up to take a vacation. But the State is using tax dollars to buy plane tickets for people in other states??? https://t.co/ZsDWxYYoan — Jeff Yarbro (@yarbro) July 6, 2021

I’ll be over here waiting for the folks who call themselves “fiscal conservatives” and “libertarians” (though they don’t know what it means) and yap about keeping the govt’s hands out of the market to explain spending taxpayer money on airline stipends. @GovBillLee? — John Ray Clemmons (@JRClemmons) July 5, 2021

The Lee administration told News4 the tourism campaign is funded by a one-time investment in the state’s 2021-22 Department of Tourism budget and is separate from the temporary federally funded pandemic unemployment program.

Tourism is Tennessee’s second leading industry and a major job creator statewide. Tennessee’s tourism industry saw over $300 million in lost revenue between March and December 2000, according to numbers provided to the governor’s office by the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

The governor’s office said prior to the pandemic, leisure and hospitality had the highest year-over-year growth for any industry with 349,000 total employees among arts, entertainment, recreation, accommodation and food services. Today, the industry employs roughly 302,000 Tennesseans.

The governor’s office encourages anyone seeking work to visit hospitalityjobstn.com and Jobs4TN websites to explore the thousands of available jobs and helpful resources.