NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Commissioner David Salyers celebrated the 25th anniversary of the opening of the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park and Statehood Day on Tuesday.

“We are excited to celebrate one of our most unique state parks and the important role it plays in preserving our state’s history,” Lee said at a ceremony at the park. “It provides a spectacular view of our historic State Capitol and depicts the remarkable story of our state. It is a top attraction for both Tennesseans and visitors from around the country.”

Tennessee Trivia: How well do you know the Volunteer State? Today marks Tennessee's 225th birthday and to celebrate, News4 Today is asking you to participate in a little Volunteer State trivia.

“The Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park is a distinctly urban state park,” Salyers said. “It is a centerpiece of an area that includes the State Capitol, the Tennessee State Museum and the new Library and Archives building. We are proud to celebrate the park’s 25th year.”

The park gives visitors a taste of Tennessee’s history and natural wonders and serves as a monument to the state’s bicentennial celebration, Statehood Day, June 1, 1996. Visitors to the 19-acre park enjoy a 200-foot granite map of the state, a World War II memorial, a 95-bell carillon, a Pathway to History feature, and the Rivers of Tennessee Fountains. Eleven planters along the Walkway of Counties show native plant species from across the state. A variety of events are held throughout the year, including ranger-led tours.

During the urban building boom in downtown Nashville during the late 1950s and early 1960s, many views of the Capitol became obstructed. The state park preserves a view of the Capitol from the north side.

Governor releases video featuring Dolly Parton to celebrate Tennessee’s statehood Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee released a video titled “Home” featuring Dolly Parton that invites Tennesseans across the state to celebrate 225 years of statehood beginning June 1.

In 1992, the state formed a commission to plan and host community celebrations in all 95 Tennessee counties for the 1996 Bicentennial. The state developed the park, a reflection of the National Mall in Washington, and it was filled with native flora and monuments recognizing Tennessee’s diverse cultural heritage.

On Saturday, June 1, 1996, a crowd gathered around the large granite map to celebrate Tennessee’s 200th birthday with speeches, readings, musical performances, cannons, fireworks and military aircraft. Since that day, thousands of events have been held at the park.