NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has appointed Brandon O. Gibson as Chief Operating Officer for the State of Tennessee, the governor announced on Tuesday.
Gibson replaces Butch Eley following Eley's appointment as Commissioner of Finance & Administrator. Gibson had previously been serving as Senior Advisor to the Governor.
"Brandon has been a respected voice both within our administration and across our state," said Lee in a news release. "Her ability to think creatively and bring innovative ideas to fruition will be critical as state government continues to provide services to our customers in new ways during these challenging times.
"We're lucky to have a public servant like Brandon in Tennessee and I'm excited for her to get started in this new role."
Prior to joining Lee's administration, Gibson served on the Tennessee Court of Appeals for over four years after being appointed to the court by Gov. Bill Haslam. Prior to her service on the court, she practiced law in West Tennessee.
A native of Dyersburg, Gibson earned her bachelor's degree and master's degree in agribusiness from Mississippi State University and her law degree from Southern Methodist University. She and her husband are the parents of one daughter and live on a farm in Crockett County.
