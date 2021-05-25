NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Public Library announced the Goodlettsville and Pruitt Branch libraries will begin allowing in-person visits beginning Wednesday.
Visitors will be able to browse the library’s collections, pick up their holds, access public computers and get quick reference help in person. Curbside service will also be available at these locations.
Copy machine access at all Nashville Public Library has been restored.
In-person programming, public meeting rooms and study rooms remain unavailable for now.
The Goodlettsville branch will be open weekdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Pruitt Branch will be open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Nashville Public Library reopened the Main Library and Madison and Southeast Branch libraries on March 31. The Bordeaux and Edmondson Park locations opened on April 14, the Hermitage location on April 28, and the Bellevue and Green Hills locations on May 12.
The library plans to announce additional locations to re-open to the public in the coming weeks.
Curbside service remains available at the Bellevue, Bordeaux, Donelson, Edmondson Pike, Goodlettsville, Green Hills, Hermitage, Inglewood, Madison, Richland Park, Southeast and Thompson Lane branches.
Nashville Public Library asks that visitors please respect and observe the following protocols during their visit:
- If you’ve been feeling ill or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, please refrain from visiting NPL locations.
- While masks are no longer required for entry, the library strongly recommends that you continue to wear a mask and maintain social distancing if you are not fully vaccinated.
- If you are using the public computers, please wipe down your station before and after your session. Library staff are providing disinfectant wipes for all computer users.
- Once your business at the library is concluded, please do not linger. Nashville Public Library is limiting the number of people in library buildings at one time and wants to ensure that everyone has an equal opportunity to enjoy their visit.
