Goodlettsville armed robbery

Goodlettsville Police is attempting to identify the person pictured in connection with an armed robbery at Cantrell's Market.

 Goodlettsville Police Department

GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Goodlettsville Police are seeking to identify an armed robbery suspect.

Police said the suspect entered Cantrell’s Market, located at 600 Rivergate Parkway on Thursday around 8:30 p.m. He was wearing a black jacket, black stocking cap, black mask and wearing blue surgical gloves. The suspect was armed with a knife and is believed to be around 6 feet tall and weighs between 170 and 190 pounds.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Goodlettsville Police Det. Stephen Hodges at 615-851-2219 or email.

Goodlettsville armed robbery

Goodlettsville armed robbery

Goodlettsville Police is attempting to identify the person pictured in connection with an armed robbery at Cantrell's Market.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV. All rights reserved.
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.