GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Goodlettsville Police are seeking to identify an armed robbery suspect.

Police said the suspect entered Cantrell’s Market, located at 600 Rivergate Parkway on Thursday around 8:30 p.m. He was wearing a black jacket, black stocking cap, black mask and wearing blue surgical gloves. The suspect was armed with a knife and is believed to be around 6 feet tall and weighs between 170 and 190 pounds.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Goodlettsville Police Det. Stephen Hodges at 615-851-2219 or email.