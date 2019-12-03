NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - People all over Middle Tennessee are helping others in the community celebrate.
One group is using the day as a way to help the homeless community.
Cold weather gear lined the table, all items that will go to the homeless community in Nashville. Bank of America employees partnered with Room In The Inn to pack 400 “blessing bags.” The bags contain hats, gloves, scarves, hand-warmers and socks, along with other items like pain relievers, lip balm, razors and first-aid items.
“While people may not die from the elements of winter in the south, they definitely die from the complications brought on by the elements in the south,” said Rachel Hester, Room In The Inn Executive Director. “I think it’s our responsibility to make sure that everybody has a safe place to stay each evening, and that we, as Nashvillians, look after our neighbors.”
This was all to celebrate Giving Tuesday. The day was created in 2012 and people around the world use it as an excuse to give back to their community.
Donations of time and money through Giving Tuesday surpasses $1 billion last year.
