NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Germantown fish market is closing its doors after almost 65 years in operation.

Little’s Fish Market is a spot locals have frequented from generation to generation.

“I’ve been going to the fish market since I was small,” said Denice Anderson.

“Since the early 60s with my parents,” said Carl Booker.

Little’s has sold fish like salmon, tilapia, perch – you name it.

Customers said it all tastes good fried.

In fact, Little’s had its own freezer of fried favorites like okra, onion rings and hushpuppies.

“I love buffalo fish, so I try and get as much buffalo as I can,” said Anderson.

After decades of serving the Germantown neighborhood, the owner said its time to close due to personal reasons.

“After we found out they were closing, I rushed down and got some ocean perch,” said Booker. “Theirs is always fresh. Likewise, I got some whiting.”

Little’s Fish Market will be closing the Nashville location on Friday, but the Clarksville location will remain open. The owner said there are plans in place for the current Germantown building to become a restaurant.