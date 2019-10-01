NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A former Georgia attorney wanted for his mother’s murder was captured in Nashville on Monday.
Richard Merritt was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals inside Southern Thrift on Charlotte Pike.
Store employees said Merritt walked inside of Southern Thrift quickly and kept looking back like he knew someone was after him.
“I seen two suspicious looking guys come in. I mean, they were shopping but they just looked like undercover police officers, not knowing they were U.S. Marshals,” said an employee at Southern Thrift who wanted to remain anonymous.
The employee said she was ringing up customers when she saw Merritt be taken down by two U.S. Marshals.
“It freaked my customers out. It freaked them out bad,” she said.
Merritt was sentenced in January for theft, forgery and elderly exploitation charges related to crimes committed against his former clients.
News4 spoke with one of his former clients who said he cost her millions.
“I hired Richard Merritt Oct. 8th of 2012 to represent me in a $3 million medical malpractice case against a doctor in Cherokee County," said Cindy Shirley in a phone interview.
Shirley said that the statute of limitations on her case ran out because Merritt never filed the suit.
“The doctors never got punished. There are victims out here who are still going through medical, chronic illnesses because of these doctors, and Richard Merritt helped them go on scot-free," said Shirley.
Merritt is also accused of killing his mother. She was found stabbed to death the day after he cut off his ankle monitor on Feb. 1.
Merritt is now behind bars in Davidson County after more than half a year on the run. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.