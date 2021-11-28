Gaylord Opryland is allowing only those with tickets and reservations at the hotel to enter on weekends after 2 p.m.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Gaylord Opryland is limiting access to the hotel during peak times, the hotel announced on social media and its website.

Beginning on Friday, Nov. 26 through Jan. 2, resort campus access is restricted every Friday, Saturday and Sunday beginning at 2 p.m. A room or event reservation will be required to enter. There are no restrictions prior to 2 p.m. or Monday through Thursday.

The decision was made "to ensure an enjoyable environment for our overnight guests and event ticketholders on peak dates," according to a social media post.

The hotel is known for its Christmas displays both inside and outside the hotel building. Thousands of people visit the hotel to view the display.

“We invite and welcome visitors without room or event reservations to arrive on site prior to 2 p.m. CT on weekends and enjoy the rest of the day/evening or to visit anytime Monday-Thursday,” Gaylord Opryland posted on social media.

Tickets for Christmas at Gaylord Opryland must be purchased online.

 

