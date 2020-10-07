NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Gaylord Opryland Resort is now hiring to fill more than 150 season positions in preparation for its 37th annual A Country Christmas celebration.
"Gaylord Opryland Resort is a fun place to work, but with more than 3 million lights, acres of over-the-top decorations and festive entertainment, the holidays are extra special as we can offer seasonal positions," said Gaylord Opryland VP and Market General Manager John Adams in a news release.
The seasonal positions, which start at $11.50 an hour, include tour guids and attendants for special events, retail and loss prevention. Job perks include numerous discounts on attraction tickets and hotel rooms.
A series of virtual job fairs will be conducted on Oct. 7 and Oct. 15 from 2-4 p.m. Those interested can register to attend or apply online.
A Country Christmas runs Nov. 13 through Jan. 3, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.