NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With school starting back, fall is around the corner.
Gaylord Opryland is gearing up for its annual fall family fun event Goblins & Giggles.
From Sept. 10 through Oct. 31, the resort will be showcasing seasonal Halloween activities like a hide and seek scavenger hunt, trick or treat expedition and a jack o’lantern walk. The resort will offer this special package for guests staying there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.