NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Most people haven’t started making Christmas plans yet, but Gaylord Opryland is already preparing for the holidays.
The resort announced the lineup on Wednesday for its 36th annual “A Country Christmas” celebration.
One of the biggest attractions is Ice. This year’s theme is “A Christmas Story.”
Some of the tale’s iconic scenes will be on display in the form of ice sculptures.
More than 2 million pounds of ice has been ordered for the exhibit.
Crews have also begun hanging more than 3 million holiday lights around the resort.
A Country Christmas begins Nov. 8 and will run through Jan. 1.
