NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville gas prices have risen 0.4 cents per gallon in the past week, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 596 stations in Nashville.
Gas prices in Nashville are now 15.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.06 per gallon higher than a year ago.
GasBuddy said the average gas price in Tennessee has fallen 0.4 cents in the past week and remains at $2.85 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Nashville is priced at $2.55 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.21 per gallon, a difference of 66 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state is $2.09 while the highest is $3.39, a difference of $1.30 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.04 per gallon on Tuesday. The national average is up 14.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and is $1.06 higher than a year ago.
“With the summer driving season now officially begun, gas prices have clung to a $3 per gallon average on continued strong demand as Americans take to the roads amidst a continued economic recovery,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, in a news release. “Through Sunday, U.S. gasoline demand was very strong over the weekend, with Friday and Sunday both setting new COVID records for gasoline consumption for their respective day of week, according to GasBuddy data.
“While gasoline demand continues to recover, oil production has only slowly started gaining momentum after a very challenging 2020 forced oil companies to take several steps backwards as prices and demand plummeted last year. While oil production is now moving in the right direction, we’re in catch up mode to searing hot gasoline demand, and the imbalance has pushed prices up notably. For now, there’s little chance of a backslide in gas prices, but a larger chance that this summer could boast near-record gasoline demand as Americans hit the road, but remain mostly stuck to the U.S. due to overseas travel challenges that persist.”
GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide. See GasBuddy’s data online.
