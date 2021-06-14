NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville gas prices have fallen 1.7 cents per gallon in the past week according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 596 stations in Nashville.
Gas prices are averaging $2.89 per gallon on Monday, 4.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 95.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
“We’ve seen the national average gas price continue to inch higher as oil prices have reached $71 per barrel, the highest since 2018, as gasoline demand continues to rebound,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Strong gasoline demand as states and cities reopen will likely continue to be a major factor keeping gas prices elevated even as oil production climbs in the months ahead. With most additional supply being gobbled up very quickly, gas prices will likely stay at elevated levels for the foreseeable future. Motorists can continue to fight the high gas prices by remembering to shop around each time they get below half a tank.”
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Nashville for regular unleaded gas was priced at $2.51/gallon on Monday while the most expensive was $3.19, a difference of 68.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state on Monday was $2.09 while the highest was $3.49, a difference of $1.40 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.07 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 3.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and is 97.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
