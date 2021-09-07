NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee gas price average rose 5 cents over last week in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, according to AAA – The Auto Club Group.
Holiday travelers also found the most expensive Labor Day gas prices in seven years. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.91, which is nearly 2 cents more than one month ago and nearly 94 cents more than one year ago.
“Historically, gas demand starts to decline in the fall as schools reopen and summer road trips end, which leads to less expensive gas prices,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group, in a news release. “Despite the dip in demand, the national average is expected to remain above $3/gallon especially as crude oil continues to price on the higher end.”
According to AAA, 91% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3 per gallon. The lowest 10% of pump prices in the state are $2.72 for regular unleaded and the highest 10% of pump prices are $3.19 for regular unleaded. Tennessee remains the ninth least expensive market in the nation.
Following Labor Day weekend and the remnants of Hurricane Ida, the national gas price average has stabilized at $3.18, which is just 3 cents more expensive on the week. The storm took about 13% of U.S. refinery offline and while there are no firm re-start dates, refineries are expected to be back online this month.
The most expensive metro markets include Nashville ($2.98), Memphis ($2.94) and Clarksville ($2.91). The least expensive metro markets include Kingsport ($2.83), Morristown ($2.84) and Chattanooga ($2.86).
