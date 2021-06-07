NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Gas prices across Tennessee increased by a penny, on average, over the last week according to the Tennessee Gas Price Average.
The Tennessee Gas Price Average is now $2.88 which is 17 cents more than one month ago and nearly $1.10 more than one year ago.
“We expect this week’s demand number to increase as it will reflect Memorial Day holiday weekend travel, but it’s not likely to lead to an increase in gas prices for the majority of motorists,” said Megan Cooper, AAA – The Auto Club Group, in a press release. “However, crude oil is on the rise and could prop up pump prices.”
According to AAA, 92% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.00. The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.69 for regular unleaded while the highest 10% of pump prices are $3.12 for regular unleaded.
After 10 days of stability, the national gas price average increased a penny over the weekend to $3.05. On the week, the majority of states’ (26) gas price averages either increased by one cent or saw no movement. Only two states saw prices increase a nickel or more.
According to AAA, prices are poised to fluctuate in the coming week, especially in light of a recent drop in demand.
Nashville ($2.91 per gallon) is among the most expensive metro markets in Tennessee.
Click to view the Tennessee Gas Price Averages.
