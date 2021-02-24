NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennesseans are finding the most expensive prices at the gas pumps this week since September 2019, up 12 cents over last week, according to AAA.
The Tennessee Gas Price average for regular is now $2.44, which is 14 cents more than a week ago and 24 cents more than one month ago.
“Gas prices surged last week in the aftermath of forced refinery shutdowns in the Gulf Coast due to last week’s winter weather,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group, in a news release. “Similar to the effects that we see on refineries when hurricanes hit, any reports of extended downtime or significant supply impacts could cause another round of price increases at the pump.
“The good news is the nearly two dozen impacted refiners are expected to restart operations this week, if they haven’t already.”
According to AAA, 85% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $2.50 per gallon. The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.21 for regular unleaded. The highest 10% of pump prices are $2.71 for regular unleaded.
Tennessee remains the ninth least expensive market in the nation.
Nashville and Clarksville, both at $2.44 per gallon, are the most expensive metro markets in the state behind Memphis. ($2.49), according to AAA. The least expensive metro markets in the state are Chattanooga ($2.29), Cleveland ($2.33) and Knoxville ($2.38).
