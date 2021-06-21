NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville gas prices have fallen 4.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.85/gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 596 stations in Nashville.
Gas prices in Nashville at 7.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 92.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy Price reports, the cheapest station in Nashville is priced at $2.42 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.69 per gallon, a difference of $1.27 per gallon. The lowest price it the state is $2.49 per gallon while the highest in the state is $3.49 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.05 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 2.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 93.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
“The ferocious rise in gas prices has finally started to cool as gas prices have eased across a majority of the country for the first time in months,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, in a news release. “There have been some challenges in pockets across the country as demand remains very healthy, and stations in some areas where demand is very high struggle to keep up with demand thanks to the truck driver shortage. As we head toward the July 4 holiday, I’m optimistic that we’ll continue to see prices slowly drift lower before possibly rising in later July or August should we seen any disruptions from hurricane season. For now, it seems most Americans are simply happy to be getting outside and back to some sense of normal.”
