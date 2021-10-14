NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville man convicted earlier this year of drug distribution and firearms offenses was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison, Acting U.S. Attorney Mary Jane Stewart for the Middle District of Tennessee announced.
Gary Edmiston, 33, was indicted in October 2019 and pleaded guilty in April to four counts of distributing heroin, possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Edmiston, a member of the Rollin’ 40s Street Gang, was on state parole for conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and a drug trafficking crime when he began selling heroin in front of his north Nashville home in September 2018. After numerous sales of heroin to an informant and other in front of the home, state parole officers made a surprise visit to his home and a search of Edmiston’s bedroom resulted in the seizure of around 36 grams of heroin, 17 grams of cocaine, a loaded assault rifle, a loaded handgun, and over $3,000 in cash.
