NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A disgraced former attorney from Cobb County, Georgia wanted for the murder of his mother was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Nashville today.
Officials say 44-year-old Richard Merritt was arrested after walking into Unique Thrift Shop on Charlotte Avenue Monday afternoon around 4:45 p.m.
Merritt, a former attorney, was sentenced to 15 years in prison in January for theft, forgery, and elderly exploitation charges related to crimes committed against his former clients, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office.
However, on February 1, Merritt cut his ankle monitor off the day the was supposed to turn himself in and disappeared. The next day, DeKalb County Police Officers found Merritt's mother Shirley stabbed to death in her home. Merritt was named a suspect and later indicted by a DeKalb County grand jury for the murder.
U.S. Marshals located Merritt's car in Nashville last week. Evidence retrieved from the vehicle indicated he would be in the Charlotte Avenue area.
Merritt is being processed at the Davidson County Sheriff's Office before being extradited to Georgia.
