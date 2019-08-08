NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Friends of current inmates facing the death penalty are demanding answers from the Governor of Tennessee in a "March 4 Mercy" on Thursday.
The friends gathered outside Legislative Plaza, asking why Governor Lee has not responded to a letter the inmates sent to him back in June.
They asked the Governor to pray with them.
Organizers said inmates on death row were hopeful for a response.
The group re-delivered the original letter to the Governor's Office on Thursday, hoping to hear back.
They attempted to speak with Governor Lee, but have only been able to talk to his staff.
