NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police and loved ones are searching for a Nashville man who hasn't been in contact with his family or friends in nearly two days.
The loved ones for Dakota Bingham were out on Tuesday searching for him. They're extremely worried and said they should have heard from him by now.
Bingham was at Noble's Kitchen and Beer Hall on Sunday night when he and his friends parted way. His loved ones said they hadn't heard from him since.
Bingham was reported missing Monday evening, the day after hanging out with a group of friends on Main Street. His friends said around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, he missed a Lyft ride, which was supposed to pick him up the front of Hunters Station in East Nashville.
There is a surveillance video of him walking in the area. He was last seen at a truck stop on North First Street. Police were able to ping his phone to see that he was near this truck stop before his phone was turned off around 1:30 a.m. on Monday. His friends are on edge as they search for answers.
"We're just, I mean, nervous, scared like we are trying to stay positive, not get emotional," Bingham's friend Alexis Johnisee said. "But it's hard like we all love Dakota."
If you've seen Bingham this week, you are advised to call the police.
