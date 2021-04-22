NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a 14-year-old Hillsboro High School freshman for emailing two staff members under a false name Monday threatening to “shoot up” the school.
The threats the student, who is a virtual student, caused the school to go on lockdown.
Police determined the freshman used his Metro Schools computer issued for virtual learning to send the threats. He admitted to sending the emails but did not give a motive. No weapons were found in the student’s home.
The teen is being charged in Juvenile Court with making a false report of an emergency, which is a felony under Tennessee law.
