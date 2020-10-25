NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee residents are invited to tour the Ryman Auditorium on Sunday as part of Ryman Community Day.
Complimentary self-guided tours are available from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. with presentation of a valid Tennessee state ID at the Ryman box office.
Best-in-class safety procedures and training have been implemented at the venue to help promote guest safety. The Ryman strictly adheres to operating plans developed with the company’s wellness advisor, Vanderbilt Health, that meet or exceed CDC safety guidelines, and that have been in place since the venue reopened for daytime tours in June.
“Ryman Auditorium has always been a beacon of hope and restoration, and our community takes great pride in the historic landmark,” said Gary Levy, Ryman Auditorium General Manager, in a news release. “We’re grateful to PNC and all of our supporting sponsors for working with us during these unprecedented times to provide Tennesseans with the opportunity to revive their spirits and safely enjoy our daytime experience at the Mother Church of Country Music.”
The Ryman’s self-guided tour includes admission to the new Turn It Up! Ryman Rock Legacy exhibit, which focuses on the history of rock ‘n’ roll music at Ryman. The new exhibition, which will run for three years, showcase the Ryman’s rich and rockin’ cross-genre past that extends far beyond country music. The exhibit features artifacts from Elvis Presley, Peter Frampton, Jerry Lee Lewis, Roy Orbison, John Mellencamp, Wilco, Neil Young, Steve Miller Band, Grace Potter, Drive-by Truckers, Bruce Springsteen and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.