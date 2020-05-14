NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A second shipment of cloth masks provided by Tennessee Unified Command is being distributed beginning Friday in Davidson County.
The masks will be distributed Friday and Saturday at the Metro Southeast Facility at 1417 Murfreesboro Pike from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The county received 25,000 cloth masks last week and those were distributed in one day at the Metro Public Health Department offices.
Tennessee Unified Command is distributing cloth masks to every county in the state for residents to pick up.
There was a steady stream of cars at the Metro Southeast Facility along Murfreesboro Pike.
Just like last week, people can stay in their car, roll down their window and someone with hand them a reusable, cloth mask.
“We are giving two per everyone in the car. And they are extenuating circumstances where folks are picking up for a neighbor," Rachel Franklin, who is the Communicable Disease and Emergency Preparedness Director at Metro Health Department, said. "As long as one car does not exceed 10 masks...we’re allowing that. We’re hoping that each person in the car will just take two.”
