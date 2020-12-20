NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A local fraternity helped hundreds with a coat and Christmas giveaway on Saturday.
Members of the Nashville alumni chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi handed out toys, coats and food on Saturday morning.
The group made some changes in order to maintain social distance. The organization feels like the event was especially important this year.
“We didn’t want people to feel like they’ve been left out or forgotten,” said Tillman Payne. “If we didn’t do this, those folks may not have had something under the Christmas tree. There may have been a little less cheer in their lives, and we wanted to make sure they were able to enjoy the season and let them know other people are thinking about them and care about them.”
This was the 39th year for the event which helps families in the Cumberland View area.
