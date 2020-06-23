NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In one single day, the Four Seasons pre-sold $80 million of property from its first roll out of private residences. The majority of owners are local, but Nashville’s draw has reached buyers from all over including California, Texas and even Japan.
With Music City becoming more and more sophisticated, the demand for downtown luxury living has gone up over the years. As the city grows by leaps and bounds, developers have had their eye on Nashville for a long time to add in a Four Seasons hotel but with living spaces, as well.
Known for its affluent clientele, the private residences give you the same high-end experience that you’d expect from the five-star hotel, with convenience in every detail.
In the 40-story building, set to open in 2022, owners will have their own valet staff, access to a private pool, and other amenities offered by the Four Seasons staff.
“This building will be like a resort in the middle of a thriving urban setting,” Marie-Laure Frère, Director of Sales for the Four Seasons Private Residences - Nashville, said.
All units will be owner-occupied, so no rentals or Air B&Bs will be allowed.
The first 14 floors will be guest rooms. From there, signature homes, and penthouses starting on the 37th floor, with the Grand Penthouse taking up the entire 40th floor. Once completed, the Four Seasons will be one of the tallest buildings in downtown Nashville.
“You have Four Seasons that has a litany of unbelievable destinations worldwide and they wanted to add Nashville to that roster,” Frère said. “So it speaks volumes for what Nashville is: the city that’s becoming a hub for culture, always has been for music, but truly a destination where Four Seasons wanted a hotel.”
The private residences start in the high $800,000s with the Grand Penthouse offered at $25,000,000.
