NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three of the four teenagers who escaped from a detention facility on Stewarts Ferry Pike are in custody and charged with carjacking and escape.

Police said Tywan Ford, 17, Terrence Brown Jr., 17, and Yanathan Furline, 16, are in Nashville juvenile detention after they carjacked a couple on Airways Circle, about three miles from the TrueCore facility.

Ford, Brown, Furline and Steven Cosby Jr., 18, were reported to have escaped from the facility at 9:20 p.m. on Monday.

Juvenile Crime Task Force officers were searching the area for the teens when a carjacking call came in at 11:30 p.m. from Sheffield Heights Apartments on Airways Circle.

The victims told officers that they were returning home from an event downtown when a teen with his face partially covered and a hand underneath a jacket, possibly leaving the impression that he was armed, and demanded the keys to their car. After getting the keys, two other teens who had been hiding nearby joined their accomplice in the car and they sped away.

Officers determined the car could be tracked via satellite and could be slowed to a speed of 5 mph.

With the assistance of a Metro Police helicopter, the vehicle was spotted on Jefferson Street near Dr. D.B. Todd Boulevard. A signal was sent to the vehicle to slow it down. The car was followed to the intersection of Conway Street and Urbandale Avenue where it turned onto a dead end.

Ford, the driver of the car, bailed and tried to run. He was captured without incident, as were Brown and Furline, who remained in the car.

Cosby was not in the vehicle. His whereabouts are unknown. Anyone seeing Cosby or knowing his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

The teens were in Department of Children’s Services Custody and being held at the TrueCore facility at 279 Stewarts Ferry Pike.

Police said it is the second time this month officers have been called to deal with an issue at the TrueCore facility.

On Oct. 10, officers responded at 1:25 a.m. to a report of an attempted escape. Officers saw two juveniles out of the detention facility, but still contained within the exterior security fence. Additional officers were requested to establish a perimeter around the outer fence surrounding the property.

Initially 13 officers, including a K-9, responded.

Police made contact with a supervisor from the facility who said 19 juveniles housed in one of the dorms became disorderly and started using fire extinguishers to damage secure doors that allowed access to the courtyard inside the secure fence.

Four juveniles left the building and entered the courtyard and attempted to climb the fence. Two of the four were able to climb an interior fence that led to an adjoining dorm. The two remaining in the courtyard were stopped by staff prior to escaping.

Officers responded to two other escapes at the facility this year on March 21 and July 25.

The March 21 escape of two teens involved 16 officers and two canine teams. The July 25 escape of five teens involved a police response of 27 officers, two canine teams and a police helicopter.