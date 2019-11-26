NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a house fire in Hermitage.
The fire happened on the 800 block of Luxemburg drive around 7:15 p.m. The cause is still unknown.
Officials with Nashville Fire Department say the two people injured were treated for smoke inhalation and burns. The severity of their injuries are unknown at this time.
Two firefighters were also injured, including one who fell through the roof and was transported for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Another firefighter was taken to the hospital complaining of an eye irritant.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
