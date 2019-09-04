NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Former Tennessee State University quarterback Demry Croft has pleaded not guilty to rape charges in a Davidson County court on Wednesday.
Croft made his first appearance in Davidson County General Sessions Court.
The 22-year-old has been suspended indefinitely from the school’s football team as the court process proceeds.
Croft’s attorney asked the judge for a motion of discovery for the next hearing so he can get more information on the case.
He’s facing eight charges, including rape and sexual battery, from an incident that happened in December 2018.
Croft, his family and attorney did not speak to media after the hearing.
His next court appearance is set for Oct. 31.
