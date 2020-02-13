NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A former Tennessee State University employee who worked in the admissions office pleaded guilty on federal court on Wednesday on charges of student loan fraud, aggravated identity theft and wire fraud.
Renuald Clayton, 32, of Chicago, formerly of Nashville, was indicted in May 2019 after an investigation determined that he had fraudulently received and misappropriated $84,500 in student loan payments.
During the plea hearing, Clayton admitted that during 2014-2015, while employed in the admissions office at TSU, he obtained personal identifying information of TSU students and others and applied for student loans in their names. When the funds were received, Clayton diverted the money to his personal bank account, depositing more than $60,000 during this time for his personal use.
Clayton faces from 2 to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on June 19.
The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Secret Service following an internal audit by TSU.
