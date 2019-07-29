NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An unexpected friendship formed between a former prosecutor and the woman he fought to keep behind bars.

"It really feels like a gift because it was unexpected. It’s not anything I could have anticipated or arranged," Preston Shipp, a former prosecutor said.

Shipp worked as a prosecutor handling appeals for the Tennessee Attorney General's Office in 2008. He defended the state's position of upholding Cyntoia Brown's conviction.

“Her case was just another case I was assigned. She had been convicted of killing a man in Nashville," Shipp said.

Now Brown will walk out of prison next week after serving 15 years. Former Gov. Bill Haslam granted her executive clemency in January.

In 2009, Brown enrolled in Shipp's class at the Tennessee Prison for Women. The program through Lipscomb University offers higher education to inmates right alongside college students.

“Her name was on my roster, but I did not make the connection that the Cyntoia Brown in my class was the Cyntoia Brown whose appeal I had argued," Shipp said.

It wasn't until the Court of Criminal Appeals issued its opinion denying Brown her freedom. Shipp and Brown didn't know how it would change their newly formed friendship.

“Had I known then what I knew now, had I gotten to know her as a person, that I couldn’t have argued that she needed to spend the rest of her life in prison," Shipp said.

Shipp spoke with Brown in the hallway one day to apologize. After that, they started exchanging letters and books.

“Getting to know her, you really can’t help but support her. She’d got all the potential in the world to go impact people and mentor," Shipp said.

Shipp doesn't have any hesitation in saying Brown is ready for the real world. He spoke up at her parole hearing and wrote a letter to Haslam supporting her release.

Shipp said their story shows people how adversaries can become allies.

“It makes them think twice before they slap a label on somebody," Shipp said.

Shipp hopes to connect with Brown the day she's released or not too long after that.

Brown will be on supervised probation for 10 years and have to follow several conditions. Those include having a job and going to counseling sessions.