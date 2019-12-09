NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Former NFL player and Middle Tennessee native is hosting a toy drive at Parkwood Community Center on Saturday, December 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Former MTSU running back Benny Cunningham is hosting his second annual toy drive for local kids in need. Kids can enjoy food and drinks when they pick up their toys on Monday, Dec. 23 between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Cunningham expects 40-45 kids at the toy collection event.
The former Blue Raider attended Goodpasture Christian School before signing with Middle Tennessee. After college, Cunningham signed as an undrafted free agent in 2013 with the St. Louis Rams. He spent four years at St. Louis. He signed with the Bears in 2017 and played there for two years.
