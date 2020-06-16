NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday establishing a federal database of police officers with a history of using excessive force.

That order also provides incentives to police departments for following standard "best practices."

Bob Allen is currently the director of training at Royal Range, but before that he worked as a Metro Police officer for 35 years, spending much of that time training new officers at the academy.

"Currently they get 130 hours of firearms training," said Allen.

Allen said Metro officers also do de-escalation and scenario based training using paint ball guns. They also train on other uses of force like when to use handcuffs pepper spray and tasers.

"They have 100 hours or more of criminal law also about who can I use force on? When is it appropriate? When do I stop," said Allen.

When it comes to Trump's executive order, Allen said Metro Police are already following best practices.

The department banned chokeholds. They implemented a policy 10 years ago requiring officers to intervene if they see another officer using excessive force and officers are not allowed to curse.

"Like I saw something with the VP talking this morning about getting mental health professionals to the scene. Metro is already doing that too like a lot of departments are across the country," said Allen.

Having said that, as police departments do start to make changes nationwide, Allen is confident Metro will evolve too.

"I'm sure Metro is like 'We welcome y'all looking at our policies and telling us if you think we can do it better.' I'm sure they're open to that,' said Allen.

Metro Police sent out the following press release regarding their use of force policies. The department has completed a comparison of #8cantwait principles with Nashville police policies.

“Our police department embraces these principles, and we will continue to review, improve and strengthen MNPD policies that guide our officers,” Chief Steve Anderson said in the release.