NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Multiple sources confirmed to News4 that a DEA agent killed in a shooting at an Amtrak station in Tucson, AZ, on Monday was a former Metro Police officer.

The shooting happed at an Amtrak station after two men were being questioned about illegal firearms. The shooter was found dead and the other suspect was taken into custody.

News4 has learned that agent Michael Garbo once played a key role in stopping a criminal in Nashville and received recognition from the White House because of it.

Garbo was a Metro Police officer until 2005 and assisted in many drug busts, but one crime truly showed his bravery under fire.

“I think Mike was a natural when it comes to law enforcement,” said former Metro Police officer Terry Burnett, who worked with Garbo.

Burnett said there’s one incident on May 14, 1998, that he will never forget how Garbo helped him.

“That’s the incident I think Mike’s death bothers me the most,” said Burnett.

It was an armed robbery at Regions Bank off Franklin Road. Burnett said he and his K-9 started to track the suspect into the woods. He said the suspect opened fire and hit Burnett in the foot while his K-9 broke free.

“My dog was shot several times and later died,” said Burnett.

He said Garbo didn’t hesitate. He along with another officer went after the suspect, who later died.

“Mike knew the risk going in there,” said Burnett. “Knew he had already shot one police officer, knew that he had shot and killed a police dog.”

That act of heroism earned Garbo national recognition from former President Bill Clinton.

“I know it was special to everybody, but I know it was special to Mike,” said Burnett. “That is a day that will haunt me, and another day that will haunt me is yesterday when I got the call that he had been murdered.”

Burnett said he hasn’t seen Garbo since he left the Metro Nashville Police Department in 2005. He said he was close to retiring from the DEA.

Garbo was killed after a passenger on the train, who also died, opened fire as officers were doing a routine inspection for illegal contraband on the train. A second agent and a Tucson police officer were wounded.

Officers were in the middle of detaining a man on the upper level of the double-decker car when a second man pulled out a handgun and began firing. He exchanged several rounds with police and then barricaded himself in a bathroom n the lower level, according to the Tucson police chief. He was later found dead inside.