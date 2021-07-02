NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Former Metro Police Officer Andrew Delke has been sentenced to three years in prison for the shooting death of Daniel Hambrick, after a judge accepted a plea deal from Delke on Friday morning.
Judge Monte Watkins accepted the plea deal, which required Delke to plead guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter and serve three years behind bars. Delke was also required not to appeal the case or seek parole.
Delke was rushed from the courtroom Friday morning after an emotional outburst from Vicki Hambrick, Daniel Hambrick's mother.
Hambrick screamed at Delke and prosecutors during the victim's impact statement, eventually needing to be restrained from approaching Delke by family members.
Court officials rushed Delke out and cleared the courtroom.
Metro Police Chief John Drake released a statement following the sentencing, and expressed his condolences to the Hambrick family.
“Today’s guilty plea ends three years of waiting by the Hambrick Family, the Delke family, our police department and Nashville as a whole. It has been a difficult three years for many, and I again express condolences to the relatives of Daniel Hambrick over his loss.
It is my hope that with today’s court action, we can all continue to move forward, knowing that we cannot undo the events of July 26, 2018. My clear priorities continue to be precision policing, de-escalation and strengthening community partnerships. Our department has and continues to evolve to best serve all of Nashville.”
