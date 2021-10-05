Multiple sources confirm to News4 that a former Metro police officer was killed in a shooting yesterday in Tucson, Arizona. It happened at an Amtrak station after two men were questioned for illegal firearms. The shooter was found dead, and the other suspect was taken into custody. one DEA s…

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Multiple sources confirmed to News4 that a DEA agent killed in a shooting at an Amtrak station in Tucson, AZ, on Monday was a former Metro Police officer.

The shooting happed at an Amtrak station after two men were being questioned about illegal firearms. The shooter was found dead and the other suspect was taken into custody.

News4 has learned that agent Michael Garbo once played a key role in stopping a criminal in Nashville and received recognition from the White House because of it.

Garbo was a Metro Police officer until 2005 and assisted in many drug busts, but one crime truly showed his bravery under fire.

“I think Mike was a natural when it comes to law enforcement,” said former Metro Police officer Terry Burnett, who worked with Garbo.

Burnett said there’s one incident on May 14, 1998, that he will never forget how Garbo helped him.

“That’s the incident I think Mike’s death bothers me the most,” said Burnett.

It was an armed robbery at Regions Bank off Franklin Road. Burnett said he and his K-9 started to track the suspect into the woods. He said the suspect opened fire and hit Burnett in the foot while his K-9 broke free.

“My dog was shot several times and later died,” said Burnett.

He said Garbo didn’t hesitate. He along with another officer went after the suspect, who later died.

“Mike knew the risk going in there,” said Burnett. “Knew he had already shot one police officer, knew that he had shot and killed a police dog.”

That act of heroism earned Garbo national recognition from former President Bill Clinton.

“I know it was special to everybody, but I know it was special to Mike,” said Burnett. “That is a day that will haunt me, and another day that will haunt me is yesterday when I got the call that he had been murdered.”

Burnett said he hasn’t seen Garbo since he left the Metro Nashville Police Department in 2005. He said he was close to retiring from the DEA.

A former Metro Police officer who is now a DEA agent was shot and killed during a routine search of an Amtrak train in Tucson, AZ.

Garbo was killed after a passenger on the train, who also died, opened fire as officers were doing a routine inspection for illegal contraband on the train. A second agent and a Tucson police officer were wounded.

Officers were in the middle of detaining a man on the upper level of the double-decker car when a second man pulled out a handgun and began firing. He exchanged several rounds with police and then barricaded himself in a bathroom n the lower level, according to the Tucson police chief. He was later found dead inside.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
 

Tags

Locations

Chief Investigative Reporter

Jeremy Finley is the chief investigator for News4 Investigates. His reporting has resulted in criminal convictions, legislative hearings before the U.S. Congress, and the payout of more than a million dollars to scam victims.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.