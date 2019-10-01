NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A former Metro officer who was injured during a shootout with a barricaded suspect last year is suing the city and asking for $1 million in damages.

The shooting happened Oct. 5, 2018. Officer Samuel Galluzzi, the plaintiff in the lawsuit, was shot twice during a shootout with the suspect. A News4 investigation revealed that Galluzzi was shot by his fellow officers, not the suspect, who was identified as 30-year-old Sershawn Dillon.

Dillon was barricaded himself in a stranger's home with innocent people inside. When Police opened the door of the apartment, Dillon fired at the officers. Police shot and killed Dillon in a shootout.

After the shooting, three Metro Police supervisors were disciplined for how they handled the situation. Two of them were demoted.

The lawsuit also says the supervisors never called for SWAT back-up even though that is protocol for hostage situations.

The lawsuit says those supervisors "failed to properly supervise the incident, failed to properly communicate, failed to carry out their righteous duties, and failed to execute their duties and responsibilities as supervisors."