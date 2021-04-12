NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The COVID-19 community assessment center at the former Kmart location on Murfreesboro Pike will be transitioned to provide vaccinations beginning today.
The site, located at 2491 Murfreesboro Road, was closed on Friday as Metro Nashville Public Health and Meharry Medical College reconfigured the testing site.
Beginning Monday, vaccinations will be available at the site from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. by appointment only. Registration information is now posted on the Metro COVID response website for how to sign-up.
Also starting today, testing hours at the community assessment centers at Nissan Stadium Lot N and Meharry Medical College will change to 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Community Assessment Center also includes the COVID-19 hotline – 615-862-7777 – and will operate daily from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. in both Spanish and English.
