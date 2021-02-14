NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Former Davidson County Sheriff Hank Hillin has passed away, Sheriff Daron Hall said in a social media post. He was 90.
Henderson “Hank” Hillin Jr. grew up on a farm in Neely’s Bend and graduated from Isaac Litton High School. He received his bachelor’s degree from Lipscomb University, where he also played on the school’s baseball team.
After college, he became a teacher and coach at Hillsboro High School in Williamson County. He met his wife, Frances, while teaching there.
After serving in the U.S. Army, Hillin started his career as an FBI special agent and retired with 27 years of service. He served as Davidson County Sheriff from 1990-1994.
In 2015, Hillin found a photograph of his Madison Legionnaires baseball team posed in front of a Woodie station wagon.
“It was brand new and we rode it around that summer of 1947,” Hillin told News4’s Terry Bulger in 2015. “We would pile into that vehicle.
The vehicle was forgotten until it was discovered and pulled from a swamp in Smyrna. It has since been fully restored.
“It’s unbelievable. That’s the car,” Hillin said in 2015. “That’s the car. The serial number matches. I’d testify in court, that’s it.”
The surviving members of the Lipscomb baseball team gathered for an afternoon at Lipscomb University.
“First time in 68 years this group has been together,” Hillin said then.
Hillin is survived by his wife of 68 years, Frances Mangrum Hillin; sons, Jim (Suzanne) Hillin and Tim Hillin; daughter, Rachel (David) Wesch; grandchildren, Houston (Christina) Hillin, Rachel (Bryon) Fanning, John Hillin, Katie (John) Houston, Ford Hillin, Reid (Amy) Hillin, Jim (Lucy) Hillin, Hank Hillin, Hillin Wesch, David Hillin and Matthew Hillin; great grandchildren, Aulin, Noelle and Frances Hillin, Summit and Shepherd Fanning, Evie, Lila and Jones Houston, Jackson, Hawkins and Shirley Hillin and Henry Hillin. The family would like to express a special thanks to the doctors, nurses, caregivers and friends that have shown their love and support during this journey. Memorials may be made to Katie Batey Hillin-Theordore David Hillin Memorial Trust Fund c/o Lipscomb University.
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home handled arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.