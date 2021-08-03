NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - John Davis, the former CEO of Anesthesia Services Associates, PLLC, doing business as Comprehensive Pain Specialists, agreed to a permanent voluntary exclusion from participation in federal procurement and non-procurement programs as part of an agreement to resolve the United States’ civil claims against him, Acting U.S. Attorney Mary Jane Stewart for the Middle District of Tennessee announced.
CPS, which was based in Brentwood, at one point operated over 40 pain clinics and had operations in 12 states until it shut down in 2018. On July 22, 2019, the United States filed a consolidated complaint in intervention in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee against Davis, 43, of Franklin, TN, as well as CPS and other CPS executives, alleging, among other things, that Davis submitted false claims for medically unnecessary and/or non-reimbursable testing and acupuncture.
As part of the settlement, Davis also agreed not to be employed in any industry of field in which he could, either directly or indirectly, submit claims seeking reimbursement from Medicare and other federal health care programs.
In April 2019, Davis was convicted for his role in a $4 million Medicare kickback scheme. After a seven-day trial, a jury convicted Davis of one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and violate the Anti-Kickback Statute as well as seven counts of violating the Anti-Kickback Statute. In July 2020, Davis was sentenced on the criminal charges to 42 months in prison. Earlier this year, Davis’ sentence was commuted by then-President Donald J. Trump.
The United States previously resolved its claims against CPS, its owners and a former manager. This settlement resolves the remaining allegations against Davis and results in the dismissal of the civil action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.