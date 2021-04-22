NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Former Nashville Predators captain Mike Fisher found a way to give back to the community on Thursday.
The retired hockey player and the Nashville Predators Foundation visited four different areas, including Cottage Cove, Nashville Inner City Ministry, Rocketown and Room In the Inn to give each a $20,000 check.
Fisher raised the money during his annual clay shoot.
“I’m just always blown away, just so generous and the foundation has been so good to us over the years as well,” said Brett Macdonald, executive director of Cottage Cove.
Fisher said he chose organizations that meant a lot to him personally.
