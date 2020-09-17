NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A former officer of the Apollo Middle School PTA has been indicted on theft charges for allegedly taking money from the organization.
The Tennessee Comptroller's Office recently completed an investigation that resulted in the indictment of Christy Floyd-Fario, a former officer with the parent-led PTA.
Investigators determined that Floyd-Faria stole at least $2,571 from February 2018 through May 2018.
Floyd-Faria used the PTA's debit card to make unauthorized ATM cash withdrawal and personal purchases at restaurants, grocery stores, gas stations and multiple retail stores, according to the investigation. In fact, of the 49 PTA debit card transactions Floyd-Faria made during that time period, only one of them was for the benefit of the PTA. At the time of her last purchase, the PTA bank account had a deficit balance of more than $1,000.
Floyd-Faria's personal purchases included clothing, pet supplies, makeup, hair accessories, toys, candy and other food items.
In May 2018, Floyd-Faria attempted to pay some of the money back by depositing three personal checks into the PTA's bank account. However, the bank returned all three checks due to her insufficient funds and charged the PTA's account $30 in related fees.
Floyd-Faria admitted to investigators that she used PTA funds for personal expenses. In August 2020, she was indicted by the Davidson County Grand Jury on one count of theft over $2,500 and one count of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card over $2,500.
"School support organizations are required to establish financial controls that safeguard money," said Comptroller Justin P. Wilson in a news release. “In this situation, no other officer or member of the PTA reviewed bank statements until the bank sent a notification that the account was overdrawn. School support organizations need effective oversight in order to prevent and detect fraud.”
