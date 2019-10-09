NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators will open its second Ford Ice Center on Saturday in Bellevue.
The new facility will include two sheets of ice and the Scott Hamilton Skating Academy, similar to the Predators’ Ford Ice Center in Antioch.
“We can’t wait to open this facility,” Ford Ice Center General Manager Danny Butler said in a news release. “We’re excited to have two more sheets of ice in Nashville, which will provide hockey players and figure skaters from all over the state and beyond with further opportunities to do what they love.
“This project will be a huge benefit to Bellevue, West Nashville and the surrounding communities, and we’re pleaded to have the Predators logo at the forefront.”
Saturday’s grand opening begins at 2 p.m. in the parking lot outside the Ford Ice Center with children’s activities and Predators’ mascot Gnash.
The official ribbon cutting for the Ford Ice Center will be held at 3 p.m.
The second-floor restaurant Draft Picks will host the Nashville Predators’ Watch Party at 5 p.m. as the Predators play the Los Angeles Kings.
For information about Saturday’s events and programs at the facility, visit the Ford Ice Center website.
