NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Changes are coming to one of Nashville’s most well-known venues, Fontanel.
The property served as a venue for concerts over the years and is the former home to country singer Barbara Mandrell.
Fontanel is undergoing changes with the help of new owners.
New owner Paula Jones thinks the changes will bring a fresh start.
“Change is such a thing for some people, but I sometimes don’t think it’s so bad,” said Jones.
Jones owns Vintage Creek Boutique. The store is one of several businesses on Fontanel’s property.
“You have all this open space, it’s beautiful, it’s green everywhere,” she said. “We have picnic tables. You can go zip-lining, you can bring a lunch, you can walk the trails, you can hike.”
The cafe has a temporally closed sign on the door and the mansion stopped offering tours in December.
Kellie Lapelle, Fontanel general manager, sent News4 a statement about the changes:
“Please be informed that Fontanel, both the inn and all event spaces, will close for a complete redevelopment program as of Oct. 14. We are very excited about the future of Fontanel and the place it will continue to have in both the Nashville hospitality scene as well as it’s on going key role in the local community.“
Vintage Creek Boutique will close its doors on Aug. 31. The store will move to their second location in The Arcade in downtown Nashville.
The Adventure Works Zip-lining and Prichard’s Distillery businesses are open until they close for the revamp happening later this fall.
