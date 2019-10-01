NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The YMCA was a big part of Rico X’s upbringing.
“I started in the soccer program, played basketball,” X said. “In high school I participated in the Black Achievers Program, and that was a large reason why I landed in Nashville, because I got a scholarship to go to TSU.”
X is now the Vice President of School Age Services at YMCA Middle Tennessee and knows how important after-school programs can be.
"It provides a safe place, but it also provides a place for them to have a sense of belonging, to receive help for homework, to receive a healthy meal,” X said.
Three of the Y’s 68 Nashville school-based sites sit in the 37208-zip code.
“In that particular community there are a lot of needs from a social economic standpoint and there is a higher incarceration rate,” X said.
The high crime in the community and after school opportunities are topics two of Metro Council’s special committees will focus on.
“As a new council member I think it’s really great that we’re going to be taking a deeper dive on specific issues instead of the broad strokes,” District 7 Councilwoman Emily Benedict said.
“Having a good conversation about deep subjects is important,” Nashville Mayor John Cooper said.
X said educating parents and communities about after-school programs will likely in-turn help curb crime.
“There was a study awhile back that showed for every dollar that’s invested in after-school programs, you’ll see possibly $2-1/2 or $3 dollars of savings in the criminal justice system," X said. “I honestly really just hope that the council will really provide an opportunity for parents to really understand what’s out there."
The Council's special committees should be assigned at the next council meeting on Oct. 15.
Here is a list of all the special committees:
- Why are Nashvillians not voting, and what steps can be taken to get more citizens engaged?
- What steps can be taken (working with the School Board) to make sure that teachers do not have to pay out of pocket for school supplies for their classrooms? While you are looking at that issues, what about the textbook situation? Are there enough to go around and, if not, why?
- It seems like almost everywhere you go (especially downtown), there are full and partial street closures. Are they all properly permitted? Before an entity is allowed to close a street, are plans established (and carried out) to deal with traffic back-up? If they are not permitted or allowed to be blocking streets, why is no one enforcing/stopping them from doing this?
- Sidewalks - a perpetual issue for Nashville. Who has the list of current and future sidewalks? How is that list determined? How much does it cost to build a linear foot of sidewalk in Nashville? How does that cost compare with other peer cities? And is there a way to reduce the cost so that we can get more sidewalks?
- 37208. It has, according to reports, the highest percentage of incarceration in the country. What do we need to do to correct that?
- Teachers, firefighters, police, Metro employees. Where do our employees fit on the pay schedule? How do we compare to our peer cities? Do our employees feel valued? What can and should we do about this?
- What are the current after-school opportunities for our young people in Nashville and what should they be?
- Enforcement of our Code. The Council can pass all the ordinances that it wants to but if the law is not being enforced, the ordinances do not mean much. Working with the Codes Department, determine the extent of our enforcement efforts. What is being enforced, how quickly are we able to respond to a concern, are we properly staffed, what areas need updating?
