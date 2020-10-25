NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Flying Buffaloes will be performing throughout Nashville on Sunday to raise money for the Music Venue Alliance Nashville.
Nashville’s music venues have been closed until recently because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If the folks of Nashville can’t go and see live music, we’ll take the live music to the people,” said Johan Stone, lead singer of the Flying Buffaloes, in a news release. “Music is a universal healer and we’ve got plenty in supply and a whole lot of healing to do.”
The group will present short, mobile concerts throughout Nashville from within see-through walls of a 3-D Mobile Showroom. The Flying Buffaloes will be collecting “hands-free” tips as well as donations which will go directly to the Music Venue Alliance Nashville to help Nashville’s music venues during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The truck tour includes the following key stops:
- 2 p.m.: Five Points, 1015 Clearview Ave. (Lot behind Red Door)
- 2:45 p.m.: Jefferson and Third Avenue North, 300 Jefferson St. (across from Redpepper)
- 3:20 p.m.: Arnold’s, 617 Eighth Ave. S. (next to Carter Vintage Guitars and Arnold’s)
- 3:45 p.m.: 12th And Division/Gulch, 1200 Division St. (across from Icon & Blush)
- 4:15 p.m.: West End/Broadway, 1625 Broadway (Orbison Building)
- 4:45 p.m.: Midtown, 821 19th Ave. S. (behind Hopsmith Tavern)
- 5 p.m.: West End/Centennial, 111 28th Ave. N. (across from The Local)
A post-show will be held from 7-9 p.m. at The Local, 111 28th Ave. N.
Click for information about Operation Music City Uplift.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.