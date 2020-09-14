NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Public Health Department will begin offering the seasonal flu vaccine at all three health department locations beginning Monday.
Metro Public Health officials urge everyone to get the flu vaccine this year with the ongoing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To ensure appropriate social distancing in each clinic, those seeking a flu shot should call to make an appointment at their desired clinic. Appointments can be made by calling the corresponding clinic weekdays between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Walk-ins will not be accepted after 2:30 p.m.
Health department locations and phone numbers:
- East Nashville Public Health Center, 1015 E. Trinity Ln., Nashville, TN Phone: 615-862-7916
- Lentz Public Health Center, 2500 Charlotte Ave., Nashville, TN Phone: 615-340-5607
- Woodbine Public Health Center, 224 Oriel Ave., Nashville, TN Phone: 615-862-7940
TennCare and Medicare Part B insurance are accepted and fully cover the fee. If this is the way you will be accessing your flu shot, remember to bring your Medicare Part B insurance card. The fee for a flu vaccine for adults with private insurance is $35, and some people could qualify for a free vaccine. If you have questions about cost, please discuss it with clinical staff when setting your appointment.
Receiving the flu shot requires access to the very top of the bicep/shoulder area. For that reason, it is recommended those getting flu shots wear undershirts under button downs, short sleeves that are easily pushed up on top of your shoulder, and other outfits that give MPHD health care workers easy access to the shot area.
Flu vaccine offers the best protection against influenza. This year’s vaccine protects against four separate strains of the influenza virus. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officials say it is not too early to get a flu shot. According to the CDC, everyone six months of age and older should get a flu vaccine each year.
While everyone should get a flu vaccine each flu season, some groups are at either a higher risk of having serious flu-related complications or because they live with or care for people at a higher risk of serious flu-related complications. It is especially important the following groups get vaccinated:
- Pregnant women
- People of any age with certain chronic medical conditions
- Children younger than 5, but especially children younger than 2 years old
- People who live in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities
- People who live with or care for those at high risk for complications from flu, including:
- Health care workers
- Household contacts of persons at high risk for complications from the flu
- Household contacts and out of home caregivers of children less than 6 months of age (these children are too young to be vaccinated)
For information about flu shots, call 615-340-5616 option 8, or visit the Health Department’s website.
